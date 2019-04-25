'Storage Wars' star Barry Weiss hospitalized after motorcycle accident

"Storage Wars" star Barry Weiss has reportedly been hospitalized following a motorcycle accident.

Weiss, 60, was hit by a car leaving a parking space on Wednesday afternoon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles while he and a friend were riding motorcycles, according to TMZ.

The reality star was transported to the hospital.

Weiss reportedly suffered internal injuries and broken bones from the accident.

TMZ reports that Weiss is in intensive care, but is stable.

Weiss' friend was reportedly also injured in the collision.

A representative from the Los Angeles Police Department did not provide additional details on the accident.

A representative for A&E did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.