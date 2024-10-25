Stevie Nicks tells Katy Perry to 'get off the internet'

Stevie Nicks shared some words of wisdom with Katy Perry.

The Fleetwood Mac singer, 76, shared a conversation she had several years ago with Perry, 40, about the internet and how she felt the "California Gurls" singer would be better served to avoid it.

"About 10 years ago, Katy Perry was talking to me about the internet armies of all the girl singers, and how cruel and rancid they were," Nicks told Rolling Stone.

She continued, "I said, ‘Well, I wouldn’t know, because I’m not on the internet.’ She said, ‘So, who are your rivals?’"

Nicks said that in response, she "just looked at her," using her "steely look."

She then remembered telling her, "Katy, I don’t have rivals. I have friends. All the other women singers that I know are friends. Nobody’s competing. Get off the internet, and you won’t have rivals either."

About the internet, she said, "I hate it."

Nicks also admitted that at least partially because of the changes in technology since Fleetwood Mac's heyday, she's given up on the idea of having another hit record.

"I mean, all the people that are my age, we gave up on hit records a long time ago," she shared. "With everything streaming, it’s like 300,000 plays. It’s like, ‘What is that?’ I don’t know how to maneuver myself around that."

She added, "And I’m not interested in it anyway, because I’m the only person that isn’t always on a phone."

Although the "Silver Springs" singer does have an iPhone, she said that it isn't actually connected to a network.

"It’s just a camera," she said.

Nicks also spoke about social media in her interview, saying that "it would've been terrible" if it had existed at the height of Fleetwood Mac's fame.

"We never had terrible paparazzi," she said. "Our fans always really honored us and treated us with care. Nobody chased us down. It was all fun. It was never terrorizing. It was never stalking. It was never weird. I couldn’t live like that."

After speaking about Perry, Nicks also shared her thoughts on other current pop singers like Taylor Swift and Chappell Roan.

"Evidently, she likes my music a lot," she said of Roan. "Me and a friend of mine went and looked at her schedule, and it was outrageous. What she’s already done and then what she’s going into. It’s as bad as any schedule we ever did, and she’s new, and she’s young."

She continued, "I said, ‘They’ll burn her out if that’s what they want to do, because there’s always somebody to replace you.' It must make them all very fearful. That’s why it’s good that Chappell just said, ‘Well, go ahead, replace me. I’m canceling, because I’m not going to drop dead for all you people.’"

She's closer to Swift – during the interview, she shows off a friendship bracelet the pop superstar gifted her, sharing that she hasn't taken it off for nearly a year.

"She is really smart, but she also went through a lot before," she said. "She’s in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man," referring to NFL star Travis Kelce.

"I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset. He does his thing, and she does her thing, and then they come back together and get married and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her."