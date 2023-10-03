Stevie Nicks reveals why Fleetwood Mac will never perform again

Stevie Nicks says without fellow Fleetwood Mac band member Christine McVie, she cannot imagine the group touring anymore.

"When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her," Nicks told Vulture on Monday. "You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend."

The rock legend likened her heartbreak to Taylor Swift’s song "You’re on Your Own, Kid."

"It was like, that was Christine and I," she continued. "We were on our own in that band. We always were. We protected each other. Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to."

STEVIE NICKS PERSONALIZED BARBIE DOLL REMINDS HER OF ‘27-YEAR-OLD SELF’

McVie died last November of a stroke at 79 years old.

Fleetwood Mac was founded by guitarists Peter Green, Jeremy Spencer and Mick Fleetwood in 1967, and McVie officially joined in 1970 after marrying member John McVie. Nicks joined the band as its lead vocalist in 1975.

In 1990, Nicks departed to pursue her own solo career. Fleetwood Mac reunited to perform "Don't Stop," written by McVie, at President Clinton's inaugural ball in 1993.

After years of a semiretirement, McVie returned to the band in 2014. Fleetwood Mac embarked on a world tour that included Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, who had originally joined the band with Nicks in 1975. McVie and Buckingham teamed up for the 2017 album "Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie," which debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the last album she recorded before her death.

Nicks and McVie last performed together in 2019. She told Vulture McVie was the "pop star" of the band. Along with "Don't Stop," she wrote hits like "Songbird," "Little Lies" and "You Make Loving Fun."

"Her songs, you take out all of those songs. Christine was the pop star," she said. "She wrote all those really super pop hits. None of the rest of us could write those songs. What would happen is we’d have to take the songs out, like we did when she actually retired for 18 years. We couldn’t re-create those songs. So we became a much more hard-rock band."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nicks wrote a tribute to McVie after her death last year that she shared on social media. "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away," Nicks wrote. "I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I wanted to get to London but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now."

"I always knew I would need these words one day (written by the Ladies Haim). It’s all I can do now…"

The hitmaker quoted lyrics from the HAIM song "Hallelujah," leading with the verse, "I had a best friend but she has come to pass. One I wish I could see now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She finished the note, "See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me — Always, Stevie."

Fox News' Ashley Hume contributed to this report.