Stevie Nicks details ‘crazy’ medical emergency that led to postponed shows

Stevie Nicks revealed more details about the health scare that forced her to postpone two of her shows.

Early in July, the former Fleetwood Mac crooner postponed two of her solo shows because of a leg injury.

"Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed," OVO Hydro, the venue in Glasgow, Scotland posted on X in the initial postponement announcement.

On July 24, Nicks performed in front of the Glasgow crowd, and revealed further details of what the leg injury was.

"I don’t know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy," she told the crowd at the concert per Deadline.

She went on to share with her fans that she was staying in a "fabulous castle" ahead of the originally scheduled show in Glasgow.

"We get here days early because we want to be here for a few days," she said. "I finally just looked at my assistant — it was like two in the morning — and I said, ‘I think we need to go to emergency’. She looked at me and I said, ‘I’m not kidding! I think we need to go to the hospital.’"

"And so our butler — this wonderful man — throws us in his BMW Sedan, which is so great, and off we sped through the night to a hospital," Nicks went on to say, per the source.

She was in the hospital for two days before she returned to where she was staying and decided to postpone two of her shows.

"I’ve been fighting this for this whole thing," she told her fans. "This whole tour I’ve been fighting what started here. And I would be damned if I wasn’t coming back here," the 76-year-old singer said.

As of now, Nicks has two more scheduled shows for 2024. One at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Sept. 24 and another at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 28.