Steve Irwin's widow Terri is 'comfortable' not dating, but admits she's 'desperately' in love with a celebrity

Though it's been nearly 18 years since Steve Irwin's death, his widow, Terri Irwin , has no interest in dating.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Irwin explained why she doesn't plan on sparking up a romantic relationship with anyone anytime soon and revealed that she's completely "comfortable" being on her own for the rest of her life.

"I totally got my happily ever after," she said of her marriage to the late "The Crocodile Hunter," who died in 2006 after an encounter with a stingray. "And while there are a lot of wonderful men in the world, can you see another Steve Irwin? I just can’t. I’d be like, ‘I love that you’re a librarian and the [dewey] decimal system is cool, but I got to go jump a crocodile and do that.’ Forget that."

"I had the best marriage in the whole world for 14 years, and I’m very comfortable with the person I see in the mirror," she told the outlet. "So I’m okay to be on my own now. And I’m lonely for Steve, but I’m not a lonely person, so I’m very lucky."

Though she's sworn off dating, she did admit to having a certain celebrity crush.

"I am in love with Russell Crowe desperately, but we all are," she said, while referencing her children, Bindi, 25, and Robert, 20. "We’ve been friends for decades, and he’s just the most wonderful human being. Makes me laugh. But no, he’s got a delightful girlfriend, Brittany, and is doing amazing things."

Terri and Steve met in 1991 and tied the knot in June 1992 after dating for eight months. The duo filmed the pilot episode of their popular show "The Crocodile Hunter" on their honeymoon and went on to co-star on the show for five years.

"I think if I hadn't met Steve, I probably would have never married," Terri told Entertainment Tonight in 2015. "So, that's how unique our relationship was. And I think for other people who have lost someone and have loved again, it's a beautiful thing, but it's just not really on my horizon."

In 2021, the conservationist shared a touching post on Twitter after her daughter, Bindi, welcomed her first child with husband Chandler Powell.

"Love is not a big enough word. My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud," Terri tweeted. "Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever!"

Ahead of the praise, Bindi introduced her daughter to the world and revealed her name as Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, a nod to Bindi's late father.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," Bindi wrote on Instagram at the time.