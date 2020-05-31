Bindi Irwin reveals why she kept her father's last name after getting married

Bindi Irwin has decided not to change her name after getting married.

The 21-year-old married Chandler Powell in March, but decided to keep the Irwin name in tribute to her late father, conservationist and reality star Steve Irwin.

"I’ve kept Bindi Irwin," the former actress told Entertainment Tonight. "I think that for me personally, after Dad passed away, it was really important for me to feel close to him, and having his last name means so much to me."

Powell concurred, noting that while they talked about Irwin possibly changing her name, she's "an Irwin through and through."

"Chandler has become an Irwin now. It has become a part of me," Irwin noted. "Everyone has their own ideas, but the nice thing is that it's 2020 now, anything works!"

Since their wedding, Irwin and Powell have spent their days caring for the animals at the family's zoo in Australia.

"It's been slightly crazy," Powell also told the outlet. "So, shortly after we got married, the zoo had to temporarily close which was unbelievable to everyone."

Irwin piggybacked off of Powell's comments, adding that their honeymoon has "been spent busier than any other time." Since then, they've been making sure all of the animals at the facility have been getting the right care.

"It's been a whirlwind to say it lightly," the 21-year-old told the outlet. "You know, I would expect nothing less of an Irwin honeymoon."

Speaking of the exotic animals at the zoo, Irwin and Chandler also spilled on how the creatures became a part of their big day.

"I think it was so funny when we were getting all of our wedding pictures, so the one thing photo-bombing every picture was our giant giraffe, Forest. He decided that he had to be in every single wedding photo," she explained. "It was cute."

Irwin and Powell announced their engagement in July of 2019. The daughter of the late famed animal expert Steve Irwin, who was killed by a stingray while filming off the Great Barrier Reef in 2006 at age 44, previously noted that her brother, Robert, would walk her down the aisle instead.

During the ceremony, Irwin said her family lit a candle in honor of her late dad.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.