Stephen Colbert has fun with Trump's Adam Schiff tweet

On Monday night, Stephen Colbert had some fun with a tweet made by President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, the president took aim at the incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff (D-CA), who has been a vocal critic of the current acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

"So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate," Trump tweeted.

Colbert reacted to Trump's play on Schiff's last name and said, “Yes, because the Special Counsel doesn’t require Senate approval, unlike Attorney General! You can’t just use Senate confirmation to discredit anyone you decide you want to get rid of!”

The CBS late-night star drew much of his attention towards Trump’s nickname for the Democratic congressman “little Adam Schitt,” which appears to have been a purposeful typo.

“What a miserable piece of Schiff,” Colbert called the president.

Colbert then explained to his audience how he was allowed to say the word “Schitt” without getting himself or his network in trouble.

“For the record, according to this network’s rules, I’m only allowed to say that word when the president’s tweet appears on-screen, like so,” the “Late Show” host continued. “At which point, I could totally say it. Am I going to take advantage of that opportunity? Is Adam Schitt in the woods?”

He called the tweet a “new high and low” for President Trump, noting how many commentators weren’t sure if Trump's typo was on purpose or not.

“It’s so hard to tell,” Colbert said. “Usually, when Trump makes mistakes, he either deletes them or hosts a TV show with them.”

That jab was directed for Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, both who made frequent appearances on “The Apprentice.”