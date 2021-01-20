Stephen Baldwin, 'Duck Dynasty' star Korie Robertson share prayers amid Biden inauguration

Amid dozens of left-leaning celebrities who shared critical remarks about Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, there were some stars who took the opposite route through prayer.

Actor Stephen Baldwin, a vocal Trump supporter, and "Duck Dynasty" star Korie Robertson were two celebrities who used their social media accounts early Wednesday to spread their faith.

Baldwin, 54, shared a quote early Wednesday on his Instagram that read: "Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life, but whoever rejects the Son will not see life, for God's wrath remains on them."

Another pic posted to his account was the prayer of Psalm 91. He also followed up with a video of himself that showed him pacing his living room before going to a window and raising his hands.

Another post he shared to the platform ahead of Biden's swearing-in ceremony included a screenshot of a text message that said: "Every knee will bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord."

CELEBRITIES REACT TO JOE BIDEN'S INAUGURATION AS THE 46TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Baldwin, who is the father of model Hailey Baldwin, was outspoken ahead of the 2020 presidential election. He's known as the odd man out in his family seeing as to how his brother Alec Baldwin is a frequent critic of Trump's, as is his own daughter Hailey.

Meanwhile, Korie, who is married to Willie Robertson of Duck Commander fame, took to her Instagram to share a positive message.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Lifting up prayers for our country and our leaders 🙏🏻"I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them," Korie wrote, citing 1 Timothy 2:1-4. "Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity. This is good and pleases God our Savior, who wants everyone to be saved and to understand the truth."

The Robertsons are known as a conservative family, with patriarch Phil Robertson often discussing his support for Trump. Korie had not publicly endorsed a president, however, ahead of the November election.

Korie's post received mixed reactions from her fanbase. "Amen," one person reacted. "Pray for these dodos in Congress. But either way Biden already announced his 1st week agenda and we are doomed."

Another person, however, claimed they were "unfollowing" Korie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"May God continue to bless your family you are all truly missionaries for him and I love what you all stand for," another reacted.

President Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States of America on Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, prompting many of his supporters in Hollywood to take to Twitter to share their thoughts with their fans. The ceremony featured performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.