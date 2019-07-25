Stephanie Pratt says she won't be on 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Season 2 after insulting her co-stars online

Stephanie Pratt claims she won’t be a part of “The Hills: New Beginnings” Season 2 after going on a negative, public rant about her co-stars.

Pratt, 33, took to Instagram Wednesday to let loose on her co-stars from Season 1 of the MTV reality series by slamming her brother, Spencer Pratt; his wife, Heidi Montag and her former friend, Audrina Patridge. The star also noted that she was “drained” after filming and was happy to return to her London home.

Just two days after the network announced it was bringing the show back for a second season, Pratt responded to a few commenters on her post revealing to them that she will not be a part of the revival.

In response to a fan telling her “we need you in season 2,” the reality star simply responded, “not a chance.”

Representatives for MTV did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

“I’m drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist... but instead the MOST lovely people in the world,” she opened a lengthy Instagram post. “You guys are my family these days. I am so grateful, it makes my heart hurt 😂🥰Thank you for making me feel like I belong somewhere.”

The 33-year-old reality star then turned her sights on her brother.

“Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here,” she said.

Stephanie then addressed her feud with Heidi Montag saying: “omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover. and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her).”

She then mentioned co-star Justin Bobby, thanking him for his support and dispelling rumors that they hooked up in the past. She even called out Audrina Patridge for the alleged lie.

“You were my rock the entire series- I love you & thank you. PS: spoiler alert... we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy,” she wrote. “Like you dated this guy ten years ago... you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! 😂(the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you 👏🏻 (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!!”

She continued: “Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me... I mean thats Speidi’s job!!! Truth: I did not watch last nights episode Bc I didn’t want to re-live my “friend” attacking my character & making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you.”

While bad blood between her and her co-stars is par-for-the-course for Pratt, it seems her lengthy and honest Instagram caption is acting as her exit interview for the series.