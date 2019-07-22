‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ renewed for Season 2 on MTV

“The Hills” are alive and well.

MTV is renewing “The Hills: New Beginnings” for a second season, the network announced Monday. It is unclear if the entire cast will return.

The original series aired from 2006 until 2010 and featured Lauren Conrad — and then Kristin Cavallari — as the show’s narrator.

Conrad declined to participate in the show’s reboot and Cavallari was already locked into her own show, “Very Cavallari,” on E! at the time the reboot was announced in August 2018.

Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Jason Wahler, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Stephanie Pratt and Frankie Delgado are all returning featured cast members on “The Hills: New Beginnings,” with new additions Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.