Stephanie Pratt unloads on 'The Hills: New Beginnings' co-stars: 'I'm drained from this year'

“The Hills: New Beginnings” star Stephanie Pratt got candid on social media about distaste for some of her fellow co-stars.

To mark the news that MTV has picked up the reality revival for a second season, Pratt took to Instagram to sound off on her brother, Spencer, his wife, Heidi and a slew of other cast members that contributed to her exhaustion throughout the past year.

“I’m drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist... but instead the MOST lovely people in the world,” she opened a lengthy Instagram post. “You guys are my family these days. I am so grateful, it makes my heart hurt 😂🥰Thank you for making me feel like I belong somewhere.”

The 33-year-old reality star then turned her sights on her brother.

“Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here,” she said.

Stephanie then addressed her feud with Heidi Montag saying: “omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover. and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her).”

She then mentioned co-star Justin Bobby, thanking him for his support and dispelling rumors that they hooked up in the past. She even called out Audrina Patridge for the alleged lie.

“You were my rock the entire series- I love you & thank you. PS: spoiler alert... we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy,” she wrote. “Like you dated this guy ten years ago... you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! 😂(the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you 👏🏻 (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!!”

She continued: “Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me... I mean thats Speidi’s job!!! Truth: I did not watch last nights episode Bc I didn’t want to re-live my “friend” attacking my character & making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you.”

Stephanie concluded her lengthy Instagram rant by explaining that she’ll always be honest with people thanks to her time in reality TV.

“I will always be honest, I’ve been on reality tv for 11 years straight... I can’t be anything except straight up REAL. I have no interest in being fake, pretending my life is perfect.”

Ironically, her brother previously voiced his dislike for the cast members of “The Hills: New Beginnings,” but pulled his punches when it came to discussing his sister.

“My sister, I appreciate her energy, she has clout-chaser DNA, it’s in the blood,” he explained.