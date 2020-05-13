Stephanie March talks 'pressure' of social media in new mockumentary project: 'Instagram is just a giant commercial'

Stephanie March takes social media with a grain of salt.

The 45-year-old actress has a new mockumentary film titled "The Social Ones" that explores the ever-growing online world of influencers, and she told Fox News she is learning to cherish her time at home away from her electronic devices.

"Instagram is just a giant commercial," she said during a phone conversation. "I always post the most interesting thing I'm doing. I don't post if I'm hanging out in my sweatpants."

"Social media makes me pretty anxious because it's such a powerful tool," March described. "I will say that throughout my career, I have felt an enormous amount of pressure to always keep up with what everybody else is working on, keep up with whatever the latest medium is, be invited to this party, wear this dress."

But now in quarantine, the former "Law & Order" star has learned to appreciate her time.

"It's nice not to feel the pressure to be the performance version of Stephanie March," she admitted. "To just to be the version of me that's around the house. I'm really leaning into that and I hope I can take that with me when this is over."

March starred and executive produced the film along with two other women: sister duo, Laura and Danielle Kosann, who also wrote and directed "The Social Ones."

March not only loved working on a project run entirely by women, but she also found it refreshing. "I thought about this a lot, actually. And there's kind of this myth about the diva actress," she said.

"But the truth is, often on the set, you're usually balancing a lot of male ego between directors and actors," March explained. "There's a dynamic at work for dominance that I just didn't feel in this production at all. And as I think about it, I haven't really felt it very much in any female group I've been involved in."

She firmly believes that, as a society, "we need to change the way we think about women in terms of being demanding."

As for March's plan for the future? Her return to the "Law & Order: SVU" world as ADA Alex Cabot might happen sooner rather than later especially with Christopher Meloni coming back as Detective Elliot Stabler in a new spinoff series.

"I never say never because there's always that possibility," she hinted. "Chris is terrific. He's so funny. So it would be great to get paid to hang out with somebody you like."

March reflected on her time playing Cabot and felt "lucky" to be part of the groundbreaking show. "It was a role for a female that was not romantic and it was not sexualized. I was able to just be a person doing her job," she said.

"The Social Ones" is now available to stream on Amazon and iTunes and available on video-on-demand.