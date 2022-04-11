Multiple stars could testify in Johnny Depp's multi-million dollar lawsuit against Amber Heard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood stars Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are up for another court battle this week after Depp sued his ex-wife alleging she defamed him in an op-ed. The trial kicks off Monday and a slew of celebrities are listed as potential witnesses.

Depp sued Heard in 2019 for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse. She never identified Depp directly in the piece, but wrote that she is "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies she was physically and sexually abused by Depp when the actors were married.

Depp previously filed a similar lawsuit in England against a newspaper there and lost after the judge there determined that Depp assaulted Heard on a dozen occasions and put her in fear for her life on multiple occasions.

The witness list for this trial includes actors such as James Franco, and Paul Bettany, as well as billionaire Elon Musk. Representatives from the ACLU, Los Angeles Police Department, Disney and Warner Bros. are also listed. Some witnesses will appear remotely.

Elon Musk

Musk and Heard were previously romantically linked between ​​2016 and 2018. He is listed as a potential witness for Heard during this trial, and text messages he sent Heard were previously read in a British court in 2020 during a libel trial.

In May 2016, Musk offered Heard "24/7 security" after she said she would file a restraining order against Depp, according to text messages read that year by Depp’s lawyer Eleanor Laws.

Depp claims that Heard had an affair with Musk " no later than one month " after their marriage. Heard has denied having an affair with Musk during her marriage with Depp.

Paul Bettany

Bettany is listed as a potential witness for Depp and is expected to appear via video link.

Bettany is a friend of Depp’s and was pulled into the UK trial when text messages between the two describing "burning", "drowning," and having sex with Heard’s "burnt corpse" were read, Deadline reported .

James Franco

Franco is listed as a potential witness for Heard and is expected to appear during the trial via video link.

He is anticipated to be questioned about his former relationship with Heard. Depp’s lawyers had previously subpoenaed some of his communications and documents detailing his relationship with Heard.

Ellen Barkin

Barkin is listed as a potential witness for Heard.

Amber Heard

Heard is listed as her own list of witnesses. She does not appear on Depp’s list, according to the Guardian .

Johnny Depp

Depp is listed as a witness on both his list and Heard’s. He is expected to appear in person.

Jurors will hear testimony over the coming six weeks in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom. The trial is being held in Virginia due to its proximity to the Washington Post’s newsroom. The judge has allowed cameras in the courtroom, unlike the UK trial.

Heard posted to Instagram Sunday that she "always maintained a love for Johnny" despite their years of public feuding.

"I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny," she wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.