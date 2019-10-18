Hailey Bieber will dress up and eat candy 'for the glory of God' to celebrate Halloween, she says

Despite Instagram followers claiming she's a "fake Christian" for celebrating Halloween, Hailey Bieber is planning on dressing up and eating as much candy as she wants.

Bieber came under fire from her Christian fans for celebrating the holiday, which is skipped by some over the belief that it's a pagan practice.

In a post to her Instagram Story, Bieber shared her thoughts on why her upcoming celebrations are perfectly appropriate.

"I'm a Christian," the 22-year-old model's post read, Yahoo Entertainment reported. "Do you have any idea what that means historically? It means I redefine everything in culture. Pagan Feast of Winter Solstice? Oh, that’s now JESUS BIRTHDAY. Pagan Feast of Spring Planting? Oh that’s now EASTER WEEKEND. Pagan Celtic Festival involving dressing up and warding off evil spirits?

"Oh now it’s All Saints Day and we celebrate the victorious church that has overcome the VICTORIOUS CHURCH THAT HAS OVERCOME THE BLOOD OF THE LAMB!!! CANDY PLEASE!!!”

Bieber went on to say that she is "not afraid of the world."

"I’m not afraid of any devil or demon or incantation," she said. "They are terrified of me. Halloween is now MY HOLIDAY and I am claiming all the candy for the glory of God and the celebration of the saints. What now? I’ll dress up however I like! My favorite characters, pop culture stuff, whatever. It’s my party and you’re invited. I’m alive today and a saint tomorrow. Give me candy.”

Bieber also previously posted on her Instagram Story asking for fans to help her pick a costume. She revealed that she liked the idea of dressing up as Catwoman, Harley Quinn or the Bride of Chucky.