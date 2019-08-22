Heidi Klum is already prepping for her next Halloween costume

Heidi Klum makes headlines every year for her incredible Halloween costumes and 2019 will be no exception.

The 46-year-old German model revealed on Instagram on Thursday that she's already prepping for her new look two months ahead of time.

Klum posted a short video of her posing in underwear and heels while squatting as a cameraman caught her body from every angle to take measurements.

She captioned the short clip: "HALLOWEEN preparation... don't move a muscle!!!!!!!! #heidiklumhalloween #heidiklumhalloween2019."

Last year, Klum attended her annual Halloween bash dressed as Princess Fiona while her then-boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, was Shrek from the animated movie.

The costume reportedly required eight hours for prosthetics, wardrobe, and makeup.

Klum and Kaulitz, 29, have just returned from their honeymoon off the coast of Italy.

They secretly married in February and then exchanged vows for a second time earlier this month on a yacht off the island of Capri.