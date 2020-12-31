'Star Wars' voice actor Tom Kane may never be able to do voice-overs again after suffering stroke

"Star Wars" actor Tom Kane, who has lent his voice to different characters in the iconic franchise, may never be able to do voice-overs again, according to his daughter.

Kane, who is reportedly 58, suffered a stroke two months ago that left him with "right sided weakness and damage to the speech center of his brain," his daughter, Sam, revealed on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Sam explained her father currently cannot "efficiently communicate verbally, nor read or spell."

He is still competent and very much himself, but can only get out a few words right now," she continues in the post.

While Kane said is currently receiving "excellent care" in Kansas City as he undergoes speech, occupational and physical therapy, hhis daughter went on to say he may not be able to continue a career in voice acting in the future.

"We have been warned by his Neurologist that he may not do Voiceovers again," the social media post says.

Despite the physical setbacks, Kane's daughter confirmed he "remains in good spirits and his extreme stubborness has helped him already show improvements in speech."

The post also featured some recent photos of Kane with his family, as well as a comical photo of the actor standing next to a white board that reads, "Merry F---ing Christmas!"

Kane is reportedly best known for lending his voice for the roles of Jedi Master Yoda and Admiral Yularen in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," in addition to the 2008 film. He also portrayed Admiral Ackbar in "Star Wars Episode VII: The Last Jedi."

Additionally, according to the actor's IMDB page, the professional narrator – who got his start at age 15 – has also voiced roles in "Archer," "The Big Bang," "Powerpuff Girls," "Halloween: Awakening," "Thor: God of Thunder," "Robot Chicken: Star Wars III", and the "Fortnite" video game, among others.