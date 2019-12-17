'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' to be screened for free to thousands of deployed troops

Around 10,000 deployed service members will see the newest Star Wars movie for free, starting two days before its U.S. release date.

Troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates and locations in Southwest Asia will see “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” beginning Dec. 18 thanks to a partnership between The Walt Disney Studios and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. The U.S. release date is Dec. 20.

“It’s a privilege to do something special for these brave men and women,” said Ken Caldwell, executive vice president and general sales manager for North American sales and distribution at The Walt Disney Studios. “This is our way of thanking our troops for their service.”

“Bringing a blockbuster movie like ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ to deployed troops during the holidays is a big morale boost. These service members are away from family and friends during this special time of year—and seeing a big release at the same time it’s being shown back home strengthens their connection with family and friends and eases the tensions of deployment.”

The showings will take place at locations where the Exchange does not operate Reel Time Theaters.