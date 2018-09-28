'Star Wars Resistance' actress Rachel Butera's Twitter account deleted after she mocked Christine Blasey Ford

“Star Wars Resistance” voice actress Rachel Butera’s Twitter account appeared to have been deleted after she posted a video mocking Christine Blasey Ford’s voice.

Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to describe the details of what she said was a sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on a summer evening three decades ago.

Butera, who plays Leia Organa on the Disney Channel’s animated series, posted the video on Twitter in which she mocked Ford’s “baby” voice.

“I don’t know if anybody is listening to the Dr. Blasey Ford testimony about Brett Kavanaugh but this is how I sound. I know it’s a surprise to even me that I talk this way and I’m a doctor and a grown woman,” Butera said imitating Ford. “I sound like I’m still back at that high school party…um…I can’t help it, I just have this kind of voice like a baby, even though I’m a doctor. And I’m on this media circus, political stage, and I have kids myself. I don’t know why I speak with vocal fry, um, but you can listen to my testimony and hear that a grown woman sounds this way. Dr. Blasey Ford, thank you.”

Social media users slammed Butera for the video.

“If Rachel Butera is not fired from ‘Star Wars Resistance’ I’m not watching,” one person tweeted.

“I promise you I will never watch a single show featuring Rachel Butera’s voice. For as long as I live I will remember she made fun of a victim of sexual assault,” a social media user wrote.

Following the backlash, Butera deleted the video and tweeted an apology.

“I am seriously sorry I honestly didn’t think this would offend anyone I just thought I was imitating the voice,” she wrote. “I was by no means mocking a rape victim. I am 100% on Christine Blasey Ford’s side! I am just a vocal impressionist and decided to imitate her voice but it was a mistake. I apologize and I

Butera’s Twitter account appeared to have been deleted. “Star Wars Resistance” was slated to premiere on Oct. 7, Variety reported.

Fox News’ request for comment from the Disney Channel was not immediately responded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.