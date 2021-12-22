Expand / Collapse search
Star-studded Governors Awards postponed over coronavirus, omicron variant concerns

New plans for the Governors Awards will be announced at a later date

Associated Press
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to postpone the Governors Awards, which bestow honorary Oscars, due to concerns over the omicron variant.

New plans will be announced at a later date, an academy spokesperson said Wednesday. The untelevised but always star-studded event was scheduled for Jan. 15 in Los Angeles.

"Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests," the statement said.

Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann were announced earlier this year as the event’s honorees. Danny Glover was also selected as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award recipient. The evening event is often packed with A-listers and Oscar hopefuls.

The academy canceled last year’s Governors Awards because of the pandemic and presented two humanitarian awards during the Oscar broadcast.

The Governors Awards isn't the only high-profile Hollywood event to change plans in recent days.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival also decided to cancel its starry awards gala, which was supposed to take place Jan. 6 and was to include honorees like Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and Penélope Cruz.

