Cheryl Hines fires back at Chelsea Handler in 'toxic' mansion dispute, says she's trying to stay relevant

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Cheryl Hines is firing back after Chelsea Handler accused the actress and her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., of selling her a "toxic" $6 million home that she was unable to move into for years.

During the March 5 episode of her podcast "Dear Chelsea," the 51-year-old comedian railed against the 60-year-old actress and the 72-year-old Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS), alleging that the house she bought from the couple in 2021 was a "disaster" and did not have a "proper foundation."

While speaking with Fox News Digital on March 25, the "Unscripted" author dismissed the former "Chelsea Lately" host's claims and suggested that Handler was seeking attention and relevance.

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"It's a rather silly story," Hines said. "I think it's a case of somebody wanting attention. I don't know why she's talking about a house that she bought five years ago. And also, what's odd to me, too, is I never told people that she bought our house because I thought it was — I would think that you would want your privacy."

"And this is a private situation, but it's silly, of course, because we did not sell her a toxic house," she continued. "And if we did — if we were trying to unload a toxic house on her, why would I write her a nice note saying, 'I hope you love this house as much as we did and if you need anything call me and here's my number.' And I left my number."

"So if I was trying to pull something, a $6 million — I don't know what that would be — try to pull one over on her, I wouldn't have written her a note," Hines added with a laugh. "But you know, I think some people, they like to talk about other people to make themselves more relevant. And so that's fine. That's what she's known for. Making fun of other people to try to elevate herself. That's what she does. And she's very successful at it, so it's fine."

During her podcast episode, Handler vented her frustration over the alleged state that she found the home in after completing the sale.

WATCH: CHERYL HINES FIRES BACK AT CHELSEA HANDLER OVER ‘TOXIC’ HOME ACCUSATION, CALLS STORY ‘SILLY’

"I still have not lived in this house," Handler said. "That's how f----- up this house was. The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn't even have a proper foundation at his house."

Handler went on to claim that when inspectors "opened up" the home, they told her, ‘This house is the most toxic environment. You cannot live here for at least two years.’ I'm not exaggerating any of this. It is, it was a disaster."

Handler said that three people told her that the home was "cursed" and alleged that Hines and Kennedy had constructed an "illegal" storage unit on the property during their time living at the house.

"In the last week of inspection, they came and I finally — like, everything’s been redone — and they’re like, there’s a unit, like a little outdoor storage unit, that’s been there since I bought the property," Handler said. "And they’re like, ‘This is illegal.’"

"So now we have to remove his illegal bulls---t from my property, and I'm like, how did they not find this upon the first inspection?" she added.

Handler also expressed her ire over the note that Hines left her.

"They had the audacity to leave me a note," Handler said. "Cheryl Hines left me a note saying, 'Let us know if there's anything we can do for you, Chelsea.' I'm like, 'Yeah, how about a f------ foundation? That's something you could do for me."

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The house that Handler purchased from the couple is located in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. After selling the residence, Hines and Kennedy bought another house in the same neighborhood for $6.6 million, according to Realtor.com. In April 2025, Kennedy and Hines acquired a 125-year-old townhouse in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., for $4.43 million, per CBS. The townhouse reportedly has become the couple's primary residence due to Kennedy's need to live in D.C. while serving as HHS in President Donald Trump's cabinet.

In April 2024, Kennedy launched a presidential campaign, running first as a Democrat, then as an Independent. He ultimately suspended his campaign in August 2024 and endorsed Donald Trump, later aligning closely with Trump’s agenda and taking on a prominent role in his campaign and later administration.

The former environmental lawyer has previously come under fire for making a number of controversial and widely criticized remarks about vaccines over the years. In January 2023, Kennedy faced significant backlash when he gave a speech in which he drew comparisons between Nazi Germany and the U.S. government's push for Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kennedy later apologized for his remarks. At the time, Hines took to Twitter to condemn Kennedy's comments, writing, "My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own."

In the wake of the controversy, Kennedy previously told the New York Times that he suggested announcing a fake separation. He told the outlet that "it was a difficult time" for them, and he was worried that his statements were negatively affecting Hines personally and professionally.

While speaking with the outlet, Hines said that she never considered a fake split from Kennedy to be an option.

Hines opened up about the incident in her memoir "Unscripted" and how it impacted their relationship. While speaking with Fox News Digital, the Emmy nominee explained that she wasn't "hurt" by Kennedy's proposal.

"I know he was trying to protect me," she said. "And it was a challenging time, definitely. But I thought it's a sweet notion in a very unusual way."

"It's not really gonna help," Hines added with a laugh. "You know, that's not gonna help, it's just going to create more a swirl of attention. And then if we're not really separated, and we're seen together, then now that's gonna be a thing. So it was a sweet idea."

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Hines also reflected on what she learned about her relationship with Kennedy after weathering some of the intense and sometimes extreme moments during his presidential campaign.

WATCH: CHERYL HINES SAYS MARRIAGE TO RFK JR. BRINGS ‘ASSUMPTIONS’ ABOUT HER POLITICAL BELIEFS

"I learned a lot about our relationship because first of all, if you're married to someone, of course, you have your ups and downs," she said. "You have the times in your life in your marriage where maybe one person's going through something and the other person stands firm and tall and strong, and then it swaps back and forth, right? It's usually sort of that ebb and flow."

"But during that time, there was a lot coming at us, both of us, at the same time," Hines continued. "I learned that there's a press machine, right? People will say anything all the time. And they say [the] more well-known or popular or famous one person is, the more other people try to use their name to elevate themselves, to get themselves involved in the conversation, to be relevant. And those people, they don't care. They don't care how they're doing it. They just want their name in print. They want people talking about them. So they'll say whatever they want about me or about him."

"And when you have a really strong relationship with someone, you're able to close the door, look at each other, and say, 'OK, let's stay on track. You tell me what you think is going on. I'll tell you what I think is going on.' You know, it brings you together, brings you together, and it just makes you stronger. It made us stronger. I can definitely see how it could also divide two people. Because if you don't have those moments of closing the door and saying, 'OK, let's bottom line it, what's going on,' you start to spin off in different directions. It's challenging."

Hines also opened up about how her husband’s high-profile, and at times controversial public role has affected her own day-to-day life, admitting the attention has brought added scrutiny and assumptions about her own beliefs.

"It’s been tough at times because people assume things about me since I’m married to Bobby. They assume my political beliefs instead of asking, which is strange… I’ve said I’m an Independent, but that doesn’t always come across."

The "Suburgatory" alum went on to say that even when she clearly states her political affiliation, it can be misunderstood, citing her October 2025 appearance on the talk show "The View" as an example.

"I told [the hosts] I'm an Independent, not a Republican, or a Democrat. I'm an Independent. And then, right after I left the stage, they said, 'Oh, we need to have more Republicans on the show. It's like, ‘’OK,'" Hines recalled. "So that's been something to get used to."

WATCH: CHERYL HINES REVEALS WHAT SHE WANTS READERS TO TAKE FROM HER BOOK ‘UNSCRIPTED’

While reflecting on how her perspective on Hollywood has changed, Hines suggested it can exist in its own "bubble" and said her experiences outside the industry have reshaped how she views its political influence.

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"Seeing it from a distance, I think sometimes people in the business might think that their ideas about politics are so influential and when you're in that little world it does feel like that," she said. "But when you are 2,000 miles away from it, you feel like 'Ok, those are people that have their feelings about it which is great. Everybody can have an opinion and feelings. But when you're watching people show up for work, going to Senate hearings and talking about new bills and new laws and what the country needs and what we should be doing — it feels like, ‘Oh, these two things are very separate.’ They're very different and they're different skill sets. So it's been an interesting adventure."

During her interview with Fox News Digital, Hines also discussed her memoir "Unscripted." Released in October 2025, "Unscripted" details her journey from a modest Florida upbringing to Hollywood, her iconic role in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and her life within the Kennedy family. The book offers a candid look at her marriage to RFK Jr. and how she navigated the political landscape during his presidential run and eventual alignment with Trump.

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While speaking with Fox News Digital, Hines shared her thoughts on what she wants readers to take away from her book.

"I want them to first and foremost have a good time." she said. "It was fun for me to write, to go back in my life and think about all of the stories that made me who I am. A lot of them are funny, and some of them are hard, tough — everybody goes through loss, everybody goes through really difficult times. I just want someone to feel like, ‘Oh wow, this is how I feel about something,’ or, ‘I didn’t know that somebody walking the red carpet just lost their brother and what that felt like.’"

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She continued, "I talk about in the book, too, during Bobby’s presidential campaign, I lost my nephew in a very dramatic way. I think it’s a good reminder that you don’t know what’s going on in somebody else’s life. At that time, I had people criticizing everything — they didn’t like the way I blink, that actually was a criticism at some point."

"So it’s fine, but maybe once in a while, remember when you go to work, you don’t know what that person’s dealing with at home," Hines added. "Maybe show a little grace to the people around you, and definitely find the people in your life that really make you happy and keep them close. Even when something tragic is happening, if you have people who make you laugh and feel loved, you can look across the room and say, ‘This is a crazy moment — it’s tragic and crazy — and we’ve got each other, and I'll talk to you about this in the car on the way out."

"Unscripted" is out now.