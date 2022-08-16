‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ heads back to theaters, this time with an exclusive look at ‘Andor’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" initially came out in 2016, but it is headed back to the theaters once again with a new addition to the showing.

The movie will be playing in 150 Imax theaters across the United States and Canada for one week, beginning on August 26.

In addition to seeing the 2016 movie in Imax, viewers will also get to see a first look at the "Rogue One" prequel "Andor" that is going to be available to stream on Disney+.

The new 12 episode series takes place five years before "Rogue One."

"The ‘Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make," according to the Disney+ website. "The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to tun him into a rebel hero."

The new Disney+ series, directed by Toby Haynes, Susanna White and Benjamin Caron will star Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O'Reilly. The first three episodes of the series will be available to stream on Disney+ on September 21.