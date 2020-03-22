Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

By Nate Day | Fox News
Spanish opera star Plácido Domingo has fallen ill.

The 79-year-old singer announced on Sunday that he's tested positive for coronavirus, which has affected hundreds of thousands of people across the globe.

"I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Coronavirus," read a post on Domingo's Facebook page. "My Family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary."

Placido Domingo. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, File)

He explained that he and his family are in "good health" despite him experiencing a fever and cough, which led to him getting tested.

Domingo's post continued with an important message to his fans.

"I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!" wrote Domingo. "Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon."

Opera star Placido Domingo performs during a concert at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg on Wednesday, No. 27, 2019. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)

He added: "Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community."

Domingo is currently at the center of sexual harassment accusations, facing allegations from several women of groping and forced kissing.