Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

Spanish opera star Plácido Domingo has fallen ill.

The 79-year-old singer announced on Sunday that he's tested positive for coronavirus, which has affected hundreds of thousands of people across the globe.

"I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Coronavirus," read a post on Domingo's Facebook page. "My Family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary."

COLTON UNDERWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND CASSIE RANDOLPH GIVES UPDATE ON HIS HEALTH AMID FIGHT WITH CORONAVIRUS

He explained that he and his family are in "good health" despite him experiencing a fever and cough, which led to him getting tested.

Domingo's post continued with an important message to his fans.

DAVID BRYAN, BON JOVI KEYBOARDIST, SAYS HE HAS CORONAVIRUS

"I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!" wrote Domingo. "Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon."

He added: "Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Domingo is currently at the center of sexual harassment accusations, facing allegations from several women of groping and forced kissing.