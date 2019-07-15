Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas enjoy honeymoon in Maldives

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are living it up on their honeymoon.

The beloved newlyweds vacationed in the Maldives after their second wedding at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, last month.

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, each posted photos to Instagram of their luxurious trip to the five-star Soneva Fushi resort.

SOPHIE TURNER JOINED BY 'GAME OF THRONES' CO-STAR MAISIE WILLIAMS FOR WILD BACHELORETTE PARTY IN EUROPE

In one image, Turner dons a pink one-piece bathing suit while lounging near the ocean. Jonas is seen in other photos eating sushi and riding a bike, and even sliding down a waterslide into the water below.

SOPHIE TURNER REVEALS SHE ONCE TRIED TO GET MATTHEW PERRY TO ASK HER OUT: 'THAT WAS JUST EMBARRASSING'

Before the latest wedding, the "Jo Bro" and "Game of Thrones" actress were legally married in May after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. They reportedly exchanged Ring Pops during the ceremony, which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Jonas proposed to Turner in September 2018 after a year of dating. The "Dark Phoenix" star, who calls Jonas her "person," previously revealed that she and Jonas briefly split before marrying.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.