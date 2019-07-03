Katharine McPhee says Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas 'are just two yachts over' to divert paparazzi

Katharine McPhee has no time for paparazzi — so she’s sending them to newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas instead.

The “American Idol” alum, 35, recently wed musician David Foster, 69. Soon after, the pair celebrated with a honeymoon in Italy. On Tuesday, McPhee took to Twitter to announce that a “pack of paps” was “stalking” her, and offered an alternative solution to get them off her tail.

“To the pack of paps stalking me while I’m in the middle of the ocean in Europe — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over. Please focus on what truly matters,” she wrote.

“Can’t wait to travel to Cabo tomorrow together! See you at the airport. #tequila,” Turner tweeted in response.

McPhee is Foster's fourth wife. His most recent bride was "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid, from whom he separated in 2015 and divorced in 2017.

Foster and McPhee were first rumored to be a couple in fall 2017. They confirmed their romance in May 2018 and got engaged that July. "He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," McPhee revealed on Instagram. "Totally dark, only stars." She added jokingly, "Thankfully, he didn't push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me."

Separately, Jonas and Turner tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, on Saturday, multiple reports confirmed.

The ceremony was the couple’s second. The former “Game of Thrones” actress and the “Sucker” singer legally married in May after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

