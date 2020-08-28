Sofia Vergara shares a throwback video of herself as a blonde from early modeling days

Sofia Vergara is feeling nostalgic about her days as a young model.

The “Modern Family” star posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself with blonde hair as she modeled a tiny purple metallic bikini.

Vergara, 48, captioned the clip, “Throwback Thursday, the 90s.”

JOE MANGANIELLO SAYS HE AND SOFIA VERGARA 'KNEW PRETTY QUICKLY' THEY COULD TRUST EACH OTHER

The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked a classic '90s makeup look with a bold metallic lip for the photoshoot.

A fan commented, “Frosted lipstick needs a comeback.” Vergara simply responded with two laughing emojis.

Other fans remarked on the actress’s ageless beauty.

“You are still so beautiful omg❤️,” one fan wrote.

SOFIA VERGARA, JOE MANGANIELLO CELEBRATE THEIR 6-YEAR DATING ANNIVERSARY

Another said, “You are always perfect❤️.”

“Lady ur [sic] like fine wine, get better with age...how…,” an amazed fan commented.

Vergara’s been sharing several photos from the '90s over the past few months. In many of them, she’s had blonde hair, but in a few, she had black hair compared to the light brown hair color she’s had for the past few decades.

Since her modeling days, Vergara became a breakout star on “Modern Family" and went on to star in “Hot Pursuit,” “Chefs,” “Bottom of the 9th” and more.

SOFIA VERGARA URGES FANS TO 'STAY HOME' WITH SMOLDERING BIKINI THROWBACK SNAP

In the latest movie, “Bottom of the 9th,” the Colombian-born star acted opposite her husband, Joe Manganiello.

Manganiello, 43, recently spoke with People magazine about his marriage to the 48-year-old "Modern Family" alum.

"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” he gushed to the outlet. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same."

The "True Blood" star added: "Once you have that, you don't let go of it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vergara shares a son, Manolo, with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez.

FOX News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.