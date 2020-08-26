Heidi Klum responds to 'AGT' contestant who called her 'a tramp'

Heidi Klum won't be insulted.

Usama Siddiquee, a comedian recently performed on "America's Got Talent," and as part of a joke, referred to Klum, who is a judge on the show, as "a tramp."

The performance kicked off with jokes about traveling in an airport as a person of color with the name Usama.

Also in his bit, Siddiquee, addressed the eletronic dance music played at clubs, calling it "the most fun music of all time," joking that a "DJ can say anything he wants in the beat, and as long as he has a beat drop, it makes it all OK."

"Heidi, if I called you a tramp, you'd be like, 'How dare you,' right?" he said as an example, claiming that if he called her a "tramp" to the beat of a song, she would say, "Well, I do get loose on occasion."

Throughout the performance, the 47-year-old Klum's expression during closeup shots seemed to indicate that she wasn't pleased.

As is the case with all performances, the judges took the floor to offer feedback.

"Being called a ‘tramp’ probably was my least uncomfortable part of the whole thing," Klum capped back. "But that's just me. Let's see what America thinks."

Fellow judge Sofia Vergara also seemed to be a bit uncomfortable with the performance.

“I was laughing... and then I thought, ‘Should I feel guilty that I'm laughing?’" she said. "You took a very risky theme for this performance.”

Howie Mandel, another judge, later tweeted about the performance.

"I’ll be honest - it’s really really tough for comedy, not sure if he got the response he wanted but I thought he started off fantastic," he said.

After the joke went viral, Siddiquee spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that he stands by his humor.

"All love to Heidi. I mean, she's a star, she's worked as a judge," he said. "I mean, you know, comedy creates reactions in people, it's a very powerful kind of art form where you say something and people have visceral reactions to it."

The comedian said he doesn't want to apologize and he stands by the joke.

Klum also spoke to the outlet after the episode, and said that she found Siddiquee to be "a very good comedian."

"I just didn't love his material so much today. It was just not for me," she admitted. "It's hard to be a comedian now, to know what can you joke about still, but I don't know, to me, it was not so funny."