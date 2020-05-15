Sofia Vergara urges fans to 'stay home' with smoldering bikini throwback snap

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sofia Vergara urged her followers to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic with a captivating bikini throwback pic.

The "Modern Family" alum, 47, has made it a habit in recent weeks to share throwback photos of herself from her time living in Miami, Fla., in the 1990s, long before she became a household name. Late Thursday, she shared another jaw-dropping photo showing off her curves and baring ample cleavage.

"#tbt Miami in the 90’s🌞🌞 🧜🏼‍♀️ #stayhomemiami😷❤️❤️," Vergara captioned a post on Friday.

In the revealing pic, Vergara flashes a fierce look to the camera as she lays on a beach in a tiny bikini.

Dozens of her nearly 19 million Instagram followers reacted to the snap by raiding her comments section with compliments.

"So gorgeous," one fan wrote.

Another said, "Bet you had them drooling bby!"

Another follower admitted he was at a loss for words over the smoldering snap.

Last week, the actress gifted her followers with another throwback of herself rocking a black two-piece, also from the 1990s. The photo was such a hit that it left fans wondering how she's managed to defy aging.

"You looked older then," one fan confessed, with several others agreeing that Vergara "looks better now."

Vergara is married to Joe Manganiello and shares a son, Manolo, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.