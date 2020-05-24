Sofia Vergara stuns in Memorial Day Weekend swimsuit photos: 'Simply the best'

Sofia Vergara is soaking up some sun to celebrate the long weekend.

The former "Modern Family" star flaunted her figure in an Instagram post on Saturday.

For the pics, Vergara, 47, donned a bright green one-piece swimsuit with cutouts on each side, showing off her slim figure.

SIMON COWELL ON DIETING IN QUARANTINE, REVEALS HOW MUCH WEIGHT HE'S LOST

The newly-minted "America's Got Talent" judge was feeling festive, writing, "Feels like" followed by three sun emojis in the caption.

The actress also cracked a book in the photos and wore black glasses.

In one of the pictures, Vergara posed standing up, while the second picture was a sultry selfie of the actress relaxing on her stomach.

Fans fell head-over-heels for the pics, offering the star praise in the comments.

TIPPI HEDREN, 90, STILL LIVES WITH '13 OR 14 LIONS AND TIGERS,' GRANDDAUGHTER DAKOTA JOHNSON REVEALS

"Simply the best," wrote one follower, sandwiched between two flame emojis.

"Goals!!!!!" another fan wrote excitedly.

"Amazing sofia love that green bikini," another wrote.

Several fans offered complements to Vergara in Spanish, translating to the likes of "perfect," "very beautiful" and "divine."

Another pair of swimsuit photos came from Vergara on Sunday.

"Memorial day weekend," the caption read. "#trytostay[home]."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For the pics, she donned a large visor hat, her black glasses and a zebra-print one-piece suit.

In both photos, the actress posed on her stomach.