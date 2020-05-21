Simon Cowell on dieting in quarantine, reveals how much weight he's lost

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Simon Cowell, one of Hollywood's busiest, is trying to keep himself occupied during the coronavirus quarantine.

The reality television personality offered some sage advice to fans in an interview with Extra.

“Most importantly, occupy your mind,” said Cowell, 60. “You have to stick to a routine. Fortunately, with things like with Zoom, you stay in touch with the world, keep motivated, come up with ideas... I never get this time, normally.”

While quarantining, Cowell has been enjoying time with his partner Lauren Silverman and 6-year-old son Eric.

"I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. He has been absolutely amazing," gushed Cowell. "He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden.”

Camping didn't go over so well for Lauren during the family's first attempt.

“Lauren, the first time, 11 o’clock said, ‘I can’t deal with this,'" recalled the reality star. "And I said ‘No, we are staying outside.’”

Aside from camping, Cowell's been keeping himself busy with a handful of other activities.

“I’m doing a bit of cooking, I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet," he said, noting he can keep better track of his diet at home. “The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza... That’s the number one thing I miss.”

Although he's had to give up pizza, the diet is paying off for Cowell.

"I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds," he said.

Cowell also has Monday's "America's Got Talent" season premiere to look forward to.

“I’ve seen the first episodes now, and even for us watching as a family is total escapism,” said the judge. “The fact that everyone’s managed to put this together remotely... I think they’ve done an outstanding job, and the show I am very, very proud of.”

Additionally, this season, Sofia Vergara was welcomed to the judges' table -- which Cowell said has been a plus.

"She was amazing," he gushed. "After 10 minutes, literally, in the first day, she turned to me and said, ‘Simon, this is the best job I ever had.’ She was very good with the contestants, very focused. You kind of feel she has been on the show for a long time.”