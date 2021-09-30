Sofia Vergara goes fully nude to celebrate National Coffee Day

Sofia Vergara's caffeine intake is apparently at an all-time high.

The actress made quite the statement on Wednesday in honor of National Coffee Day by sharing a picture of herself covered in coffee beans.

The NSFW pic was posted to her Instagram account and sees the "Modern Family" alum lying over piles of coffee beans.

She showed off her humorous side in the caption, which reads, "Happy #nationalcoffee day All Colombian cafe," referring to her Colombian roots.

Vergara's famous pals made it clear they get enough of the scandalous photo in the comments section. Paris Hilton reacted with several flame emojis, while Charlotte McKinney used hot face emojis to get her point across.

Her fans were just as mesmerized by the snapshot. One person wrote, "how is it to wake up everyday and be sofia vergara?" Another joked, "

ain’t nobody looking at that d--n coffee."

Vergara also showed the same photo on her Instagram Story. On Thursday night, she also posted a selfie at home for a "ladies night." The stunner rocked a black corset top, leather pants and high heels.

