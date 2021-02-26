Sofia Vergara heats up Instagram with throwback bikini photo from the '90s

Sofia Vergara is heating up Instagram with a throwback flick.

On Thursday, the "Modern Family" alum, 48, shared a picture of herself from the '90s.

In the snapshot, Vergara -- rocking a tiny black string bikini -- is seen looking fierce as she soaks in the crystal blue waters of Miami and poses for the camera.

"#tbt Miami #the 90's," she captioned the snapshot along with palm tree and sun emojis.

SOFIA VERGARA STUNS IN THROWBACK BIKINI PIC FROM THE '90S

The picture proved to be a big hit among her 21.1 million followers.

"PRETTIEST GIRL EVER," one impassioned commenter wrote. "Gorgeous as always," said another

"LOVE YOU SO MUCH SOF SOF," one user commented.

The picture has received nearly 280,000 likes.

Vergara is no stranger to strutting her stuff online. The actress recently shared several more throwback bikini snaps in late January — donning a white bikini top, a diamond choker and dangling silver earrings.

In late December, Vergara broke Instagram once more when she shared a picture of herself lifting up a small dog while lying out on a lounge chair and soaking up some sun.

Her long legs and flat tummy were on display as she relaxed in a dark-colored suit with a large floppy visor on her head.

"You are literally the most beautiful human being i’ve ever seen," a fan wrote at the time.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report