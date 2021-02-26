Expand / Collapse search
Sofia Vergara heats up Instagram with throwback bikini photo from the '90s

'Modern Family' alum received nearly 280,000 likes on the snapshot

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 26Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 26

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Sofia Vergara is heating up Instagram with a throwback flick.

On Thursday, the "Modern Family" alum, 48, shared a picture of herself from the '90s. 

In the snapshot, Vergara -- rocking a tiny black string bikini -- is seen looking fierce as she soaks in the crystal blue waters of Miami and poses for the camera.

"#tbt Miami #the 90's," she captioned the snapshot along with palm tree and sun emojis.

SOFIA VERGARA STUNS IN THROWBACK BIKINI PIC FROM THE '90S

The picture proved to be a big hit among her 21.1 million followers.

Sofia Vergara shared the stunning throwback on Thursday.

Sofia Vergara shared the stunning throwback on Thursday. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Hammer Museum)

"PRETTIEST GIRL EVER," one impassioned commenter wrote. "Gorgeous as always," said another

"LOVE YOU SO MUCH SOF SOF," one user commented.

The picture has received nearly 280,000 likes.

Vergara is no stranger to strutting her stuff online. The actress recently shared several more throwback bikini snaps in late January — donning a white bikini top, a diamond choker and dangling silver earrings.

Vergara also shared a spicy throwback trio of pictures in January.

Vergara also shared a spicy throwback trio of pictures in January. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

In late December, Vergara broke Instagram once more when she shared a picture of herself lifting up a small dog while lying out on a lounge chair and soaking up some sun.

Her long legs and flat tummy were on display as she relaxed in a dark-colored suit with a large floppy visor on her head.

"You are literally the most beautiful human being i’ve ever seen," a fan wrote at the time.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report

