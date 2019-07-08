Sofia Vergara, 46, proudly flaunts her bikini body on Italy vacation with husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is celebrating her anniversary in style.

The "Modern Family" star and her husband Joe Manganiello are honoring their five-year dating anniversary with a European vacation, and Vergara has been marking the occasion with several stunning Instagram photos.

The latest image was posted earlier on Monday, depicting the 46-year-old actress -- in a white textured crop top and color-coordinating bikini bottoms -- with her arms stretched outward while aboard a boat.

"To our next stop!!!" she excitedly wrote in the caption.

The power couple has been documenting their celebratory Italian vacation throughout the week.

Another Instagram post shared by Vergara on Monday showed Manganiello -- in a fedora hat and white t-shirt -- sitting at an outdoor dining table as he looked away from the camera.

She simply captioned the snap with a handful of heart-eyed and coffee emojis.

In another recent post, Vergara shared a picture of herself sitting next to a bed of colorful red flowers with the Italian countryside visible in the background.

On Sunday, Vergara shared a romantic photo of her and Manganiello with the countryside behind them.

She captioned the snap: "Another amazing view."

With the constant stream of photos Vergara has been sharing in recent days, it's clear the two are not shy about flaunting their fun time abroad.

The pair is scheduled to appear in the upcoming film "Bottom of the 9th," which is scheduled for release on July 19.