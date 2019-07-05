Sofia Vergara stuns in leopard swimsuit

Sofia Vergara is living her best life.

The "Modern Family" star recently went on Instagram to share several photos of herself in Italy, where she and husband Joe Manganiello are celebrating their 5-year dating anniversary.

"When in Italy... @dolcegabbana !!!!" the 46-year-old actress captioned one picture, which featured a smiling Vergara -- in a Dolce & Gabbana leopard swimsuit -- aboard a boat.

In a separate snap, Vergara traded in her animal print attire for a beige-colored crop top paired with a matching skirt.

"Perfect summer nights," she wrote alongside the photo, which showed the star sitting at an outdoor dining table as she looked away from the camera.

Vergara has been documenting her and Manganiello's trip on social media.

Earlier on Friday, the brunette beauty shared a photo of the couple -- with their arms sweetly wrapped around each other -- posing in front of a serene backdrop.

"Theres only beauty every where!!!!" she captioned the picture along with a heart emoji.

Manganiello, 42, and Vergara began dating in July 2014 and tied the knot in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida wedding the following year.

Back in May, the “Magic Mike" star explained why his wife is the perfect match for him.

“I love that she knows how to take care of herself, obviously, because I needed to be with somebody confident,” Manganiello gushed to Men’s Health. “It takes a really strong and secure individual to handle the types of projects I’ve done.

"But when we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways," he added.