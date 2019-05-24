Sofia Vergara shares another sexy throwback snap

Another Thursday, another throwback snap from Sofia Vergara.

The "Modern Family" actress shared yet another old photo of herself on Instagram -- a near-weekly occurrence for the star.

This time, Vergara posted two snaps from the 1990s -- one of herself in a bright-blue bathing suit and the other in pink workout gear.

In April, Vergara shared a throwback photo of herself with blonde hair and gold strings across her topless torso.

And in July, the Colombian beauty shared a snapshot of herself in a yellow swimsuit for National Bikini Day.

In 2017, the star also shared a snap of herself from the '80s.

"#tbt ahhhh the '80s #barranquilla," Vergara, who was seen sporting blonde hair and huge earrings, captioned the picture shouting out her home city in northern Colombia.