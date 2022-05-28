‘So You Think You Can Dance’ judge Matthew Morrison ousted over failure to follow show's production protocols

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mathew Morrison announced Friday that he will no longer be a judge for the show "So You Think You Can Dance" after he failed to adhere to competition production protocols.

He revealed his exit in a statement and explained that his violation of protocols prevented him from fairly judging the show's competition.

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honor for me," Morrison said in a statement. "Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show."

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," he continued. "I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

It remains unclear what competition protocols Morrison violated.

The former "Glee" star will still appear in four episodes of the dance competition show since programming has already started airing.

Morrison was announced as a judge in April along with singer JoJo Siwa, Hip-Hop dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss and returning host Cat Deeley ahead of the show's 17th season, which premiered May 18. A new judge will be named for the next stage of the dance competition, which will begin June 15.