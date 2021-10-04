Snoop Dogg says Prince Harry, Prince William ‘are my boys’ after learning the royals were fans

Snoop Dogg has friends in high places.

The American rapper revealed that he is pals with Prince William and Prince Harry after he learned the royals were fans.

"Harry and William are my boys," the 49-year-old recently told U.K.’s Mirror. "As soon as I knew they were fans I reached out to them and we’ve been cool ever since. I look out for them and they can reach out to me whenever they want – they know that."

The hip-hop icon lives near Harry, 37, who resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif. with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., told the outlet he admires the Duke of Sussex, in particular.

"I said Prince Harry had big balls when he didn’t invite Trump to his wedding," he shared. "And now, for real, I say he’s got an even bigger set of balls. Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can’t be an easy thing with the whole world judging them."

"They got to live life their way – they get a lot of respect from me for that," Snoop added.

The star even opened his doors to the duke and duchess for a very special occasion.

"If they want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner they are in for something special," share Snoop, noting that he was taught to cook by celebrity chef and friend, U.K.'s Gordon Ramsay. "They can come over to Snoop’s crib."

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star, 40. The family now calls California home.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

Winfrey and Harry collaborated on the Apple TV+ mental-health series "The Me You Can’t See."

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.