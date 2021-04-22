Snoop Dogg's latest song lyric implies he smoked pot with Barack Obama

A line in one of Snoop Dogg’s new songs implies that he smoked marijuana with former President Barack Obama.

The hip-hop artist recently released a new album, "From Tha Streets 2 The Suites," and a line from the track "Gang Signs" has many people wondering if the rapper publicly revealed he got high with Obama.

The lyric in question goes: "Still sippin’ gin and juice while I’m smoking marijuana / I bet you never blew with Obama," the New York Post first reported.

The outlet notes that Snoop, 49, could be talking about either Barack or his wife, Michelle, and the song does not go on to divulge more information. So fans are left wondering if it’s an elaborate joke, a simple tall tale, or if the rapper actually did smoke in the presence of the former U.S. president.

A rep for the Obamas did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Page Six previously reported that Dogg admitted during an episode of his online show, "GNN: The Double G News Network," that he smoked pot in a bathroom at the White House during a visit.

"Have you ever smoked at the White House?" guest Jimmy Kimmel asked.

"Not in the White House — but in the bathroom. Because I said, ‘May I use the bathroom for a second?’ and they said, ‘What are you going to do? No. 1 or No. 2?’

"I said, ‘No. 2,'" Snoop added.

He noted that he often lights up when he’s relieving himself in restrooms.

"So I said, ‘Look, when I do the No. 2, I usually, you know, have a cigarette or I light something to get the aroma right,'" Snoop said.

That wasn’t the only time he lit up on the White House grounds. When Donald Trump was in office, the rapper shared a video of himself puffing away while walking in the public areas near the White House.

However, in stark contrast to claims that he got high with the former president, Snoop was often very critical of Trump during his time in office.