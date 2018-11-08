Snoop Dogg smokes marijuana near the White House, says 'F--- the President'

Rapper Snoop Dogg is once again expressing his distaste for President Trump.

In a series of Instagram clips posted Wednesday the 47-year-old artist, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., documented himself walking around the public areas near the White House while smoking marijuana.

“... I'm at the White House smoking ... f--- the President," Snoop Dogg is heard saying in one of the videos.

This isn’t the first time the “Doggfather” rapper has blasted President Donald Trump.

Just last year, he imitated an assassination of a clown depicting the President in a music video for BADBADNOTGOOD’s “Lavender” single, which provoked Trump to fire back about the rapper’s “failing career.”

Snoop Dogg has been at the helm of a large group of celebrities who have expressed disdain for Trump.

On Wednesday, singer John Legend slammed the President on Twitter calling him, a “f------ embarrassment” after his spat with CNN White House reporter, Jim Acosta.