'SNL' mocks 'dumbest' impeachment trial after Trump acquitted again

"Saturday Night Live" mocked former President Trump's impeachment trial this weekend, calling it the "dumbest trial" ever just hours after senators voted to acquit him Saturday.

"The jurors who were deciding the case were the ones attacked by the defendant. The trial took place at the scene of the crime. Then, right after the trial ended, one of the jurors who voted to acquit Trump ran out and said, ‘Someone’s got to prosecute this guy, he did it, this man belongs in jail!'" Colin Jost, co-host of the show's Weekend Update fake news segment, joked.

Jost was referring to Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell who voted to acquit Trump because he said it would be unconstitutional to convict an ex-president but claimed: "He didn't get away with anything yet."

"President Trump is still liable for everything he did while in office," McConnell said after the vote to acquit Trump on charges he incited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. "We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation."

Jost also asserted if a president should be impeached for anything it would be for "sending a mob to kill the vice president."

He claimed that he feels bad for former Vice President Mike Pence because "43 of his work friends were like, come on, Mike, they only tried to hang you. Stop being such a drama queen."

Only seven Republicans voted with Democrats on Saturday to convict the ex-president for "incitement of insurrection."

The comedian suggested President Biden should tell liberal rioters to head to the U.S. Capitol because in their acquittal, senators "said it was fine."

'Coolest guy I know'

Earlier, in the show's cold open, cast member Kate McKinnon as Sen. Lindsey Graham claimed the acquittal was a "great day for 30% of America."

McKinnon’s Graham lauded the end of the trial, saying the government could now focus on the important issues: "locking up Hillary [Clinton] and freeing beautiful Britney Spears," a reference to the "Free Britney" movement over the pop singer’s controversial conservatorship.

Trump "didn’t attempt a coup," McKinnon added. "He is 'coo.' He’s the coolest guy I know."

The sketch also took aim at Trump’s defense team who argued Democrats have used violent rhetoric in the past.

"If you think Donald Trump saying the word ‘fight’ is a crime, I invite you to take a look at this tape," cast member Pete Davidson as Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen said, before showing a series of clips of people saying the word "fight."

The video started with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris but then included Lady Gaga singing it during the national anthem, Brad Pitt saying it in "Fight Club" and other clips from the movies "Minions," "The Karate Kid" and "Star Wars: Episode 1."

Finally, cast member Beck Bennett as McConnell said now that the trial is over he plans to "reach my hand across the aisle and then yank it back and slide it across my hair and say ‘Too slow!’"