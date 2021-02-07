'SNL' satirizes cancel culture with Child Cancellation Project sketch

"Saturday Night Live" made fun of social media cancel culture during a "Weekend Update" sketch.

The comedy show’s mock news co-anchor Colin Jost introduced fictional characters Lowell Fitzroy and Janet Noonan -- "social activists" brought on to discuss the impact of cancel culture.

During the skit, Jost is surprised to learn that the pair actually represents a group calling itself the Child Cancellation Project.

'SNL' WEEKEND UPDATE MOCKS BIDEN CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS PLANS

"We noticed that everyone was getting canceled and we love that, but there was one group that were seemingly immune – children," said Fitzroy, played by "SNL" cast member Mikey Day.

"So, we exposed problematic kids and canceled them," chimed in Noonan, played by Heidi Gardner, another cast member.

"That’s right, we call them out on Twitter," Day said before presenting some examples.

The first "canceled" kid was a 5-year-old who told a female classmate that she doesn't have male parts.

'SNL' SPOOFS 'INCLUSIVE' SUPER BOWL ADS IN PREGAME-SHOW COLD OPEN

"Expel him now @PineTreeElem or u support classroom harassment & stand with predators like this bile-spewing piece of sourdough bread. #chasepowellisoverparty," the group tweeted.

"Let me tell you, he’s going to have a hard time finding a job now," Gardner crowed on "Weekend Update."

LA TIMES PANS 'SNL' FOR 'REMARKABLY WEAK' FIRST SHOW OF BIDEN ERA: 'MAYBE TRUMP DID KILL SATIRE'

She went on to talk about another "canceled" prep school student, whom the group painted as homophobic.

"He asked a friend in his playgroup why she had 2 daddies and ‘no mommy.’ Normalize bigotry, much? #FlushThisTurd," the group tweeted.

"These kids need to be held accountable, Colin," Day told the co-anchor before he went on to blast a girl for cultural insensitivity.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The girl was targeted for wearing a Native American costume for Halloween, with feathers in her hair and a fringe poncho.

"She’s white as printer paper and went as a culturally appropriating goon for Halloween," the Child Cancellation Project tweeted. "Do your worst, Internet."

Reaction on social media to the sketch, which takes aim at the extremes of cancel culture, appeared to be mostly positive.

Variety’s Senior TV Editor Brian Steinberg recapped "SNL’s" episode and praised the latest "Weekend Update."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Update on fire tonight," Stainberg tweeted.