‘SNL’ host Elon Musk jokes about his and Grimes’ baby name and its pronunciation: ‘Learn something new’

Elon Musk showed "Saturday Night Live" viewers that he has a sense of humor about his life.

The 49-year-old Tesla and SpaceX CEO served as the show’s guest host this week, and in his opening monologue he poked fun at various aspects of his life, including his son’s name.

Musk’s partner Grimes gave birth to their son X Æ A-Xii on May 4, 2020, which made headlines more than once last year regarding the couple’s unconventional choice, the name’s pronunciation and how the two parents had to modify it slightly to comply with California birth certificate laws – which bans the use of numeric digits in names.

While Musk has explained the right way to pronounce his son’s name in the past, the tech CEO decided to bring the topic up again as a joke.

"’SNL’ is also a great way to learn something new about the host," Musk explained to the live studio audience. "For example, this is my son’s name… It’s pronounced: ‘Cat running across keyboard.’"

For viewers who may be curious about the correct pronunciation, though, the name X Æ A-Xii is supposed to be pronounced as "X Ash A Twelve," according to an interview Musk gave podcaster Joe Rogan last May.

Aside from joking about his son’s name on national television, Musk made sure to joke about himself.

"I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host ‘SNL.’ Or at least the first to admit it," Musk quipped. "So, I won’t make a lot of eye contact with the cast tonight. But don’t worry, I’m pretty good at running ‘human’ in emulation mode."

The joke seemingly did well with the "SNL" audience, but spurred fact-checkers to correct Musk on Twitter.

Retired "SNL" cast member Dan Aykroyd became a trending topic early Sunday morning after countless tweets went out saying he is the first person with Asperger’s to host the sketch comedy show. Other Twitter users pointed out that Scottish-American singer David Byrne has been a musical guest two times while being open about his diagnosis.

According to AutismSpeaks.org, Asperger’s syndrome is an autism spectrum disorder that makes social interactions difficult among other strengths and challenges.