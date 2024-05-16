Expand / Collapse search
Departed

'Sister Wives' star Garrison Brown's official cause of death revealed

Garrison Brown, the son of TLC stars Janelle and Kody Brown, died by suicide on March 5

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of May 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner confirmed Garrison Brown's cause of death to be suicide, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Garrison, the son of "Sister Wives" stars Kody and Janelle Brown, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the final autopsy report obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Ethanol intoxication," or alcohol poisoning, was found to be a contributing cause. Garrison's blood alcohol content was found to be 0.307%. The legal limit for alcohol intoxication is 0.08% in the United States.

Reality star Janelle Brown and son Garrison Brown

Coconino Medical Examiner's office released Garrison Brown's official cause of death. (Getty Images/Instagram)

Garrison's death was first announced by his parents on March 5.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," a statement shared to social media read. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."

"We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory," she added.

TLC also confirmed Garrison's death to Fox News Digital at the time.

"We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown," TLC said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Garrison Brown from Sister Wives wears a backpack and brown shirt

Garrison Brown died by suicide on March 5. (Instagram: Kody Brown)

Flagstaff Police responded to a 911 call on March 5 and found Garrison's deceased body.

"It is with great sadness I confirm Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," Flagstaff Police Department Sgt. J.L. Rintala told Fox News Digital.

"At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating," Rintala added.

Garrison holding a cat

Garrison Brown was the son of "Sister Wives" stars Janelle and Kody Brown. (Instagram: Janelle Brown)

Kody and Janelle's life is featured on the show "Sister Wives." The reality TV show follows Kody's polygamist relationships.

Janelle "spiritually" married Kody in 1993 before the couple separated in 2022.

Garrison is survived by five full siblings: Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah, and several half siblings through Kody's other marriages.

Janelle admitted that she's been struggling with Garrison's death in a post shared to social media.

"It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again," Janelle wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for the out pouring of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks. The support has been overwhelming. I am honored."

She added, "So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

