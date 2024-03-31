'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown admits she's struggling with son's suicide death: 'It's been hard'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Janelle Brown admitted she's having a difficult time with the loss of her son, Garrison Brown, who died by suicide earlier this month.

Brown, the son of Janelle and Kody Brown from the TLC reality show "Sister Wives," died at his home in Arizona on March 5. He was 25.

"It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again," Janelle wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for the out pouring of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks. The support has been overwhelming. I am honored."

She added, "So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Janelle noted that her son received a special recognition during the memorial. "Garrison was honored by family members and by his National Guard Unit last Sunday at a celebration of life ceremony," she wrote.

"He would have loved it. This was a beautiful moment for us."

Authorities responded to a report of a death in a home on Tuesday, March 5 and found Brown's body after meeting his sibling, Gabriel, at the residence.

Flagstaff Police Department Sgt. J.L. Rintala told Fox News Digital, "It is with great sadness I confirm Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Rintala added, "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating."

Janelle and Kody shared a joint statement on Instagram announcing the death of their "beautiful boy."

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

"We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown," the TLC network said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. "We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

"Sister Wives" first aired in 2010 and documented the Brown family as they navigated their plural family lifestyle. The Browns initially lived in Utah – which, much like the United States, has strict laws prohibiting bigamy in its Mormon-heavy state – but fled to Nevada to begin a new life.

Kody had four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn, and a total of 18 children. Christine and Kody separated two years ago, and she has since re-married. Janelle and Kody separated in December 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints abandoned polygamy in 1890 and strictly prohibits it today. The Browns consider themselves to be fundamentalist Mormons.