‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown says she ‘can’t do marriage with Kody anymore’: ‘I need a partnership’

Christine Brown is reflecting on what the future holds for her as a plural wife.

On Sunday night’s Season 10 finale of "Sister Wives," the 48-year-old expressed her desire to move back to Utah, where many of her family members still reside, People magazine reported on Monday.

According to the outlet, Brown was hoping to say goodbye to Flagstaff, Arizona after polygamy was decriminalized in Utah in early 2020. However, sister wives Janelle, Meri and Robyn weren’t on board.

"When I heard about the law, immediately my first thought was, ‘Well if the law passes, why wouldn’t we move back to Utah?’ So I want to talk to Kody about it," Brown explained.

When Kody, 52, previously pitched the idea of moving back to Utah, it was shot down by all of his four wives when they were still living in Las Vegas. However, Brown admitted she changed her mind after the law change.

"Family’s there – everybody has family in Utah," she explained. "My dad’s there. I don’t know how long my dad’s going to be around. My mom’s there, sister’s there… It’s about living with the community again, living with like-minded people again."

"My dad’s super sick," said Brown. "And I would love to be there the last few years of my dad’s life. My kids need to get to know him better. My dad being there is a really big pull."

While Kody was intrigued by the idea, he wasn’t convinced the other sister wives would consider the move. He noted that all his friends were still in Utah.

"I don’t think Christine will be able to convince any of us, but it’s a roller coaster that I am more than willing to join," he said. "I hate the idea of moving, but I love the idea of living in St. George. And I’m just not shutting her down because I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Your idea is dumb.’ Especially when I like it. I just know that it’s not possible."

Kody revealed that he actually loved living in Flagstaff.

"I think Christine was mistaking my nostalgia for a desire to move back," he said. "But I don’t necessarily think that means that my other wives want to move back to Utah. Man, I don’t want to move again, and I don’t want to leave Flagstaff. I mean, this is the neatest place I’ve ever lived."

While Brown was "really hopeful" she could convince the family to move back, things didn’t go as planned. After explaining her hopes of returning to Utah, the women made it clear they weren't interested.

"As much as I would love to live in Utah, I have to think about the long-term effects of [my youngest children] Saul and Ari," said Robyn, 42. "You know, ‘cause Breanna’s just got a couple of years left before she’s out of high school, and so I would really be worried about like, the issues that they would run into knowing that their parents are these public polygamists. I’d be very, very concerned the whole entire time."

"There’s nothing for me in Utah," said Janelle, 51. "Nothing. My children aren’t there… there’s nothing for me there. This is the dream I always wanted when we lived in Wyoming. So the idea of giving this up is making me sort of – my gut reaction is anger. And I don’t know how to reconcile that and keep everybody happy. I don’t feel any calling to go back to Utah."

"I think that once we basically were kicked out of Utah, I’ve just kind of had a feeling of, ‘Well, I’m not going to grace you with my presence, then,’" chimed Meri, 50.

As for Kody, the patriarch said he felt he was in a place that all his children "love."

"This is the most likely place for any of our kids to move back, our adult kids," he said. "For the price, we would never be able to replace this in Utah."

Brown, who became emotional, said she was "surprised because I thought Kody was more in favor of this."

"But he’s acting like we’ve never even talked about this and that he wasn’t in favor of it last time we talked," she said.

That’s when an exasperated Brown told sister wife Meri that "I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore."

During a confessional, Brown said it had "been a struggle" ever since she moved to Flagstaff and she didn’t feel supported by her husband.

"I don't want to look at the mountains and remember the angels, how they were singing and I felt this pull," she said. "I agreed to move to Flagstaff and I followed Kody here, but it's been a struggle the whole time. I'm tired of feeling like I don't matter. I'm tired of not having his support when I really need it. I'm just tired. I need a partnership. I need something different than this."

"Sister Wives," a reality TV series on TLC, aims to show how Brown and his family navigate life in a world that seems to shun their lifestyle. The series has been airing since 2010.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints abandoned polygamy in 1890 and strictly prohibits it today. The Browns consider themselves fundamentalist Mormons.

Back in 2019, Brown told Fox News that the family has agreed on not considering a fifth wife anytime soon.

"We really took the fifth wife thing off the table a long time ago," said Brown. "And because we don’t want to snub the concept, we’ve always sort of been very casually dismissing it, and I think that’s one reason the question keeps coming up. But it’s technically been off the table as long as we’ve done the show."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.