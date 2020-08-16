Simon Cowell feeling 'very happy to be back home' after breaking his back, surgery: report

Things are slowly getting back to normal for Simon Cowell.

Last weekend, the former "American Idol" judge broke his back after falling from a new bike he was testing at his home.

A spokesperson for the 60-year-old star said he'd "broken his back in a number of places" and would undergo surgery.

'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' JUDGE HOWIE MANDEL SHARES UPDATE ON SIMON COWELL'S BACK INJURY

It seems Cowell is on the road to recovery, however, as he's "very happy to be back home with his family in the fresh sea air," a friend of Cowell's told People magazine recently.

"He's been doing some work already this week but he also knows he needs to give his back time to heal properly from the surgery," they continued.

The surgery Cowell underwent took several hours and included the placement of a metal rod.

'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' JUDGES SPEAK OUT ABOUT SIMON COWELL'S INJURY: 'WE MISS OUR BOSS'

Despite the serious injury and operation, the television personality is defying expectations.

"He's been able to walk quite a lot and quicker than the experts had expected him to do after this type of major surgery, which is a great sign for the healing coming along well," said his friend.

On Sunday, Aug. 9, Cowell took to Twitter to share a message with his fans regarding the incident.

"Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back," he wrote online. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

The sharp-tongued judge added: "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Cowell did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report