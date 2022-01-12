Who is Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman?

Simon Cowell is engaged to marry Lauren Silverman.

Reps for the 62-year-old reality television personality confirmed his engagement this week.

Cowell and his socialite fiancée have been dating since 2004, per People magazine. In 2014, the two welcomed a son, Eric.

The star popped the question on Christmas Eve in Barbados , where they first met, the outlet reports. Cowell reportedly proposed while out on a walk on the beach with his 44-year-old love.

Eric, 7, and Silverman's eldest son Adam were there for the big question as well.

"They are both super happy," the insider told People. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."

Here are five things to know about Cowell's future wife.

Lauren reportedly met Simon in the early 2000s.

The engaged couple first met in the early 2000s at a resort while in the Caribbean, according to reports. At the time, Lauren was married to her ex-husband Andrew, a real estate mogul.

Lauren and Simon's relationship began as an affair.

Lauren was still married to Andrew Silverman when news broke that she was expecting a child with Cowell in 2013. Cowell was also friends with Andrew.

"I regret that part," Cowell confessed in an interview with the U.K.'s Mirror in 2014.

"It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone," Cowell said, adding, "It just happened.

"You have to deal with it and man up to it. You have to accept the responsibility and the criticism," he continued. "All I can say is, my advice to you is if it happens to you, you just have to deal with it a day at a time and own up to your responsibilities."

How many children does she have?

In addition to sharing a child with Cowell, Lauren also shares another son with her first husband. Lauren and Andrew's son is named Adam, and he is reportedly 16 years old. Lauren and Andrew have joint custody of Adam, reports say.

She credits Simon for having a big impact on her life.

In a 2015 interview with Hello! magazine, Lauren revealed how Cowell has transformed her.

"I think Simon has changed me. He makes me laugh all the time. I can’t get angry with him because when I’m trying to be cross he just makes me laugh," she said. "I feel I learn so much from him, which is incredibly inspiring. He’s very talented."

She's from the East Coast.

Lauren was reportedly born in 1977 in New York City. But her childhood was spent in Florida, where she grew up with her four sisters.