SI Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady says she’s pregnant with her first child: ‘A rainbow at the end of the storm’

Hunter McGrady is expecting her first child.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her husband Brian Keys confirmed the joyous news to People magazine on Tuesday.

"We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world," the 27-year-old told the outlet. "After a tumultuous 2020, this feels like a rainbow at the end of the storm."

McGrady first announced her pregnancy on Instagram Monday. She shared a picture from a maternity photoshoot she worked on with photographer Jessica Elbar. In the sweet snap, McGrady cradled her baby bump as a sheer, white fabric drapes over her body.

"Of all the things I’ve done or created, you are by far the greatest," the star captioned. "Can’t wait to welcome you this summer."

According to the outlet, McGrady is already a stepmother to Keys’ daughter from a previous marriage. The couple first met in 2016 after he followed her on Snapchat. Keys proposed to McGrady in late 2017. The pair married in 2019.

McGrady broke barriers in 2016 when she graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at a size 18, making her their "curviest model ever."

Since then, McGrady has earned praise as a body-positive advocate and even partnered up with QVC to launch a size-inclusive clothing line titled All Worthy, which ranges from XXS to 5X.

Back in 2020, McGrady spoke to Fox News about appearing in Sports Illustrated for the fourth time.

"Oh my God, it’s amazing," she said. "Every single year I’m so humbled to be included in such a huge publication. And every year they just outdo themselves. MJ Day, the editor, understands the need for diversity in media. She was really the one who made the decision many years back to include Ashley Graham on the cover and kick off this movement."

"It was a wonderful move that really opened a lot of people’s eyes to see that we need to see different bodies," she shared. "We need to see different races, different heights, different shapes, different varieties of people. I can say this year will be more diverse than ever and I’m really proud of it."

McGrady also revealed that for last year’s issue, she was feeling her "absolute best."

"Any kind of insecurity I had just went out the door," said McGrady. "Every year I shed a little bit of that insecurity because let’s face it, we’re all human. I love myself, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have any insecurities. But this year I feel like I really let that out the door and went in feeling with this feeling of just being the best that I can be. And I just had fun with it. I’ve already seen some of the photos and they’re amazing. I just feel really, really great about this issue."