SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek dishes on her healthy habits: 'I don’t count calories, I count chemicals'

Camille Kostek is taking a deep dive into her lifestyle.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently took to her Instagram Stories and detailed to her followers how she stays in shape all year long.

"I get asked A LOT about my diet, what I eat in a day, what my restrictions are etc.," the former cover girl wrote. "Here is the MAIN takeaway from these questions. I have been living this way for years: I don’t count calories, I count chemicals."

"It’s always been my goal to eat as clean as possible as much as possible," the 29-year-old shared. "Making meals/snacks/drinks with ingredients I know and understand. When I’m out to eat this is much harder/or on the road at airports/on sets etc and I allow myself to eat unhealthy when I’m in a mood to and ENJOY IT."

According to Kostek, she only buys organic foods, adding that "the extra cost is an investment in myself."

"I am vegetarian," she wrote. "Lately working to be mostly dairy free to see how this will greatly change my body/mind. I only buy gluten free options for my home. When I’m out I order the gluten free option there. If it’s not available and I’m truly craving the gluten… I’ll eat it and enjoy it. I don’t drink coffee (taste buds are simply not a fan) I love herbal teas juices & smoothies. LOTS of water."

Kostek also shared a snapshot of one of her go-to meals: toasted gluten-free bread with pesto, avocado, hummus and fresh garden vegetables. The dish was paired with a berry smoothie, more farmer’s market berries to snack on, as well as a bottle of water.

Another meal Kostek recommended is a bowl of oats with almond butter, a medley of berries, chocolate chips from Enjoy Life Foods and cinnamon.

"When I like something I take a pic to remember when I feel stumped at the grocery store," said Kostek. "… We have been on a journey of learning about what our different bodies love and respond well to and things that leave us in pain, inflamed or fatigued from! OH and I RARELY drink alcohol."

The former Patriots cheerleader made her SI Swimsuit debut back in 2018 as part of the magazine’s first-ever open casting call. According to the outlet, Kostek was a co-winner of the competition of that year alongside Haley Kalil. She went on to appear on the cover alongside Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan.

Back in 2020, Kostek revealed to Fox News how she physically prepared for her SI Swimsuit shoot that year.

"The only thing that really changed was that closer to the shoot, I was getting more physical at the gym," she explained at the time. "I like to dedicate time to this craft because this was such a dream job. I think the number one thing that I do is set less time away on other projects to really focus on this one. Because of all the work I do, this is one that I am the most excited about."

"I cut back on eating out," the star continued. "I’m very aware of what I’m putting in my body on a regular day… it’s more so like, I’m going to an event or an appearance, I’m going to eat what I have at home. As far as working out, I do double up probably two weeks before. I do a lot of resistance band training… I just throw it in the backpack so I have no excuse. But I will say if I’m craving something, your girl will order a Postmates ice cream to the house, ‘cause if you’re going to have it, enjoy it. Don’t complain about it, just enjoy it. I definitely don’t cut everything out."