Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Camille Kostek reveals her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski’s ‘favorite model’

Rob Gronkowski has a favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model – and it’s not his girlfriend.

On Wednesday, former cover girl Camille Kostek appeared on SiriusXM’s "This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson" where she made the surprising revelation.

According to the model, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, 32, is a huge fan of SI Swimsuit 2021 rookie Tanaye White. Kostek shared that she and White did a photoshoot together in Miami when her beau got to know the star more.

"Rob was there to come and pick me up from the shoot and he brought the dog," Kostek explained. "And so of course he brought the dog out onto the beach at the shoot and Tanaye was there and she was like babysitting a little bit."

"So he told me that that’s his favorite model because she’s so great with Ralphie," the "Wipeout" host chuckled. "So Rob loves Tanaye."

And Gronkowski isn’t the only one to praise the star.

"I think that I am most excited to see Tanaye White’s [SI Swimsuit] photos," the former NFL cheerleader explained. "She was a girl in Swim Search, and I have just had the opportunity to get to know her outside of just model-Tanaye, and I’ve really gotten to talk to her."

"Swim Search is such an unbelievable contest, competition, whatever you want to call it, that really allows people who are just not getting that attention they deserve and I’m excited to see what she continues to do with her platform," Kostek shared. "And I can’t wait to see her photos because her location is epic. I want to insert myself into where she was shooting."

Back in May, Kostek told Fox News she was excited to appear in this year’s issue.

"I get just as excited to show up on that set and shoot for that magazine as I did when I was a rookie," she said at the time. "It is one of the most honorable things that I do. It goes beyond just posing for the magazine. The women behind the brand, the models within the brand, they're people like I'd never met before. Everyone just shares such a light and a love for wanting to really make waves in this industry, and I really didn't get my big yes until Sports Illustrated."

"If you had told me my first big debut in the modeling world was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I don't know if I would have believed you," Kostek continued. "I would have thought that I had to have a renowned portfolio before having that opportunity.

"They really just opened up my eyes and my life to a world of so much opportunity. I'm so lucky. And every time I get that call, I'm just as anxious as I was my rookie self. So, I can't wait for the magazine to come out in July and for me to run to the stands, open up those pages, and see what photos made it in. It's still such an honor every year."