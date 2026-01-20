Shirley MacLaine, 91, makes rare public appearance during Los Angeles outing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary actress, Shirley MacLaine, was spotted out during a rare public outing in Los Angeles.

The 91-year-old "Postcards from the Edge" star was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 18.

In the photograph, MacLaine can be seen walking arm in arm with a young man, who was wearing a red T-shirt and jeans. MacLaine was sporting a green T-shirt and khaki pants.

Over the years, sightings of the iconic actress have become rarer. However, she was also spotted getting a bite to eat with some friends earlier this month.

MacLaine got her start as an actress in 1955, making her film debut in Alfred Hitchcock's "The Trouble with Harry." Her career quickly took off, as she received her first Academy Award nomination just three years later for her role in "Some Came Running."

Throughout her career, she received one Academy Award, for her performance in "Terms of Endearment," six Golden Globe Awards, an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and much more.

The actress reflected on her career and how much she thinks the industry has changed since the 50s, during an interview with Extra in March 2024.

"The glamour’s gone out of it, I’m afraid. I think it’s entirely different," MacLaine said. "It's 100% different."

She also noted that the private lives of celebrities were more protected by the studio heads during Hollywood's golden age, but joked she isn't affected by it because "I’m kind of open anyway and I don’t have much to hide."

After decades in the industry, MacLaine told People in July 2019, that she doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon, joking that she thinks some of her "costars are surprised I’m still walking upright." She added: "I want to be a spokesperson for older women — probably because I’m one."

MacLaine is not the only member of her family to find success in Hollywood. Her younger brother is none other than "Bonnie and Clyde" star, Warren Beatty. In her 2024 Memoir, "The Wall of Life," she shared that she isn't sure why they have never worked together.

"I don't know what happened there," she said. "I was busy making my own [movies], and he was busy making his own. I guess there weren't parts that fit us together. I don't know. But we did not do it on purpose."

Beatty found great success in his career, winning an Academy Award in 1982 for directing the movie "Reds," which he was also nominated for in the lead actor category.

In addition to those nominations, he was nominated 12 other times at the Oscars and won three Golden Globe Awards for both acting and directing.

"I've often wondered why he made it, too," she said in her book regarding her brother's success. "Because when you're that young, you don't realize how talented your siblings are. I knew he was going to be handsome, and I took care of him until I left. He was just my little brother."

